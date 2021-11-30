LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police confirmed R&B singer Trey Songz is being investigated in a reported sexual assault at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Tremaine Neverson, known professionally as Trey Songz, has not been arrested or charged in the incident reported on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Details of the sexual assault allegation have not been released.
"On November 28, 2021, the LVMPD received a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, involving Tremaine Neverson. The incident is being investigated by LVMPD sex crimes detectives. Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made.," police said.
TMZ reported Neverson was in Las Vegas for this 37th birthday.
A representative for Neverson didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment from TMZ or Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.