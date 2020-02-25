LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police confirmed they were investigating a sexual assault in connection with a viral Facebook post.
Police couldn't confirm details described in the post but said the investigation was active and ongoing.
The post, made Feb. 24, alleged a man apparently in his 60s was seen at the Bass Pro Shops in Las Vegas kissing a girl that appeared to be a minor. Photos showed the man holding the girl and said they drove away in a white van with an Oklahoma license plate.
Social media users feverishly compared the girl in the photos to that of Serenity Dennard, who went missing from Rapid City, South Dakota, more than a year ago.
Police in South Dakota had said Dennard ran away from Black Hills Children's Home on Feb. 3, 2019. The investigation, according to The Jamestown Sun, turned up 195 leads in 15 states, but she hasn't been found.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, who is leading the investigation into Dennard's disappearance, posted on Facebook saying, "Our office is a aware of a Facebook post out of the Las Vegas area regarding a young girl who resembles Serenity. Our criminal investigations division is looking into it and we thank everyone who has called, sent messages and texted the information to us."
A call to the Pennington County Sheriff was not returned.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.