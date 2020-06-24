LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday evening.
The crash happened near North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard just after 6 p.m.
According to police, two vehicles struck each other and both drivers suffered serious injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
The intersection will be closed for several more hours.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.