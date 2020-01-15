LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley.
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting call near a bank about 9:11 a.m. in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road near South Rainbow Boulevard.
Officers located an adult female with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma for her injuries.
The armed suspect took off on foot and one officer fired several rounds, according to Las Vegas police. The suspect then barricaded himself in a parking lot.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiators assisted Las Vegas police and were able to take the suspect into custody.
This is the second officer-involved shooting of 2020. The identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
