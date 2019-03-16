LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating the department's second officer-involved shooting is as many days on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Parkway, where they said an officer-involved shooting occurred.
In email, the department said no officers were injured.
FOX5 was expecting more details through the night.
On Friday night, Metro Police said a robbery suspect at the Bellagio shot an officer, who suffered minor injuries, then was shot by another officer. That suspect died on Saturday morning.
Check back for updates.
