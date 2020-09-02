LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were found dead in a west Las Vegas Valley house fire on Wednesday night in what police considered a possible murder-suicide.
A garage fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 at 1745 Yellow Rose Street, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said upon arrival, the house was full of smoke but the fire was contained mainly to the garage.
Two people were found dead in the rear bedroom during a search, Szymanski said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Raymond Spencer said homicide detectives were also on scene to investigate, as well as the Clark County Coroner, which Szymanski said was standard procedure.
At the scene, Spencer said the deceased couple were a man and woman in their mid-50s. Both people had gunshot wounds, he said.
As of an 11:30 p.m. media briefing, Spencer said police still hadn't gone inside for further investigation and were waiting on a search warrant.
He said they were considering the deaths as either murder-suicide or a double suicide. "The fire is the weird part," he said, noting they don't yet know how the fire plays into the couple's deaths.
No suspect was believed to be outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Maybe that covid virus,causes torching your home?
