LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a possible kidnapping in the 4700 block of Dean Martin Drive.
According to police, a black female victim in her twenties exited a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 12:35 a.m. and approached a property at 4471 Dean Martin Drive, Lt. David Gordon said. Shortly after, the same Jeep pulled and a black male suspect in his thirties exited the vehicle and approached the victim.
Following an argument, the suspect punched the victim in the face and pushed her against a wall, Gordon said. He then grabbed the victim around the neck and forced her into the Jeep.
The vehicle fled east on Jerry Lewis Way toward Dean Martin Drive.
Police are currently searching for the victim. No other details were immediately available as of 6:06 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
