LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a possible homicide in the east valley Friday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers received a 911 call about a body on Pinecrest Circle and East Flamingo Road, near South Pecos Road at 6:43 a.m.
Officers located the body and Metro's Homicide Section was called in, police said.
Homicide detectives said the victim appeared to be a homeless man in his 40s. He looked as if he had been stabbed the night before.
No arrests had been made in connection to this incident, according to police. No description of the suspect was available.
