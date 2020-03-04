LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the east valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Aiden Ocampo-Gomez, the victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.
The crash happened at 1:32 p.m. near the Eastside Cannery, Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue, Ocampo-Gomez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.