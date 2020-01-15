LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road.
The call was reported about 9:11 a.m. near Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
The suspect is barricaded and has not yet been taken into custody, according to police.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.