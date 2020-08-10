LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North. LVMPD said the suspect involved in believed to be barricaded in a mobile home in the area.
There are no reported injuries, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Real trailer trash lowlife ! Another loser gone!
