Police lights siren generic
Chalabala/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning involving an officer.

The incident occurred near E. Charleston Boulevard and Sloan.

Police said in a post on Twitter that all officers were okay. They advised that there would be an extended police presence for the next several hours.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.