LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning involving an officer.
The incident occurred near E. Charleston Boulevard and Sloan.
Police said in a post on Twitter that all officers were okay. They advised that there would be an extended police presence for the next several hours.
#BREAKING We are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Sloan. All officers are OK. There will be an extended police presence for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and we will update as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/cQG0OYxaq6— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2021
No additional information is available.
This is a developing story.
