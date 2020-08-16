Cygnus st OIS
Chase Duckworth (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Spring Valley neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened on 2800 block of Cygnus Street, which is near West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive.

Officers were not injured, police say.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

