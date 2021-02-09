LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the incident took place in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard near Maryland Parkway.
Police advise that this is a "dynamic event and the suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment."
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Silverado Ranch Blvd and Maryland Pkwy. This is a dynamic event and the suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/DmFuX41WwE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.