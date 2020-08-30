LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
Police said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue, near Grand Teton Drive and El Capitan Way in the northwest valley.
Additional details on who was shot or what led to the shooting were not immediately available Sunday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
