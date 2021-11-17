LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in the northwest valley.
According to LVMPD, the incident occurred at Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue.
Police say that all officers are okay and the suspect is in custody.
LVMPD asks that people avoid the area for the next several hours and expect rod closures in the area while officers investigate.
#BREAKING we are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred at Tenaya and Cheyenne Ave. All officers are ok, the suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area for the next several hours and expect road closures in the area. We will update as we learn more pic.twitter.com/wQvZPsNmxR— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 17, 2021
