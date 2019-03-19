LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown on Tuesday.
According to police, the call originated as a domestic disturbance at about 2:43 p.m. Officers went to the home on the 500 block of N. 9th Street, near Bonanza Road.
After officers arrived, shots were fired and one person was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. No officers were injured.
Bonanza Road is closed eastbound at Las Vegas Boulevard.
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.