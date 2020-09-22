LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northwest valley involving a resident who allegedly shot a burglary suspect early Tuesday morning.
According to police, they responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Cobble Creek Ct, near Alexander Road. and Torrey Pines Drive about 4:30 a.m. One person shot at an auto burglary suspect who was attempting to steal a car, police said.
While dealing with inconsistent stories, officers located a suspicious item in the alleged victim's home.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
