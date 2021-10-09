LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the northeast valley Saturday morning that sent one motorcyclist to the hospital with critical injuries.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 about a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive.
The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma, police said.
As of 1:23 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said Lake Mead still was closed from Lamb Boulevard to Nellis Boulevard.
#FASTALERT 1:22 PM, Oct 09 2021Crash Lake Mead Blvd At Marion Dr All lanes blocked From Lamb to Nellis Blvd Expect delaysUse other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 9, 2021
The LVMPD Fatal Detail is currently on the scene investigating.
The intersection is completely closed and the public should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
