LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide Wednesday morning.
According to police, the investigation is occurring in the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near Rancho Drive and Gowan Road.
According to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, a neighbor heard "two loud bangs," checked on the house and assumed it was dogs making noise. The next morning, the neighbor checked on the residents and found them dead.
Police found a man and woman who were deceased, believed to be in their early 50s. They were married, Spencer said.
The identities, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.