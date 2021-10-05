LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a murder-suicide in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, police were investigating in the 2050 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard, about 4 p.m. on Oct. 5.
At the scene, Spencer said police were called by an out-of-state relative asking to check on the couple who lived in the Moonlight Terrace condominiums. The relative said they received an email from a family member implying the couple would be dead.
Police responded and made entry to the condo. Inside, they found the bodies of a man and woman in their 50s under a blanket inside the bathtub.
It was clear the man died by suicide, Spencer said, but the investigation was ongoing in regards to how the woman died.
Officers believe the couple died in a murder-suicide due to the email, notes and items left in the home, Spencer said.
Animal Control was called to the home to handle multiple cats.
The couple will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
