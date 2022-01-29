0129 murder suicide

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate murder-suicide near Calico Basin at Red Rock Canyon on Jan. 29, 2022. (FOX5) 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a murder-suicide involving family members in Calico Basin at Red Rock Canyon on Saturday. 

According to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, on Jan. 29 around 1:15 p.m., Bureau of Land Management rangers found the body of a woman in her mid 30s near State Route 159 at mile marker 12. She appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Spencer said. 

Next to the woman's body, police found a child with a gunshot wound. 

"In the car seat directly next to the mother was a child under the age of 2 with a gunshot wound," Spencer said. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. 

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

