LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a juvenile was killed early Saturday morning.
According to police, they were investigating about 3:45 a.m. at 10115 Jeffreys Street, near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.
The Clark County Fire Department said they responded to an apartment on fire at the same address Saturday morning. A spokesman for the department said on arrival, flames were coming from a second story apartment.
The fire was "knocked down" just after 4 a.m. CCFD said building managers were working to relocate those who were displaced.
"There was water damage to the apartment below the fire and those residents will be temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and a cost of the fire has not yet been determined," CCFD said.
Additional details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.
