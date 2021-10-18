LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a man's death in the southwest valley Monday afternoon that occurred in-custody.
According to officers, police were called to the 6400 block of south Fort Apache Road around 1:38 p.m. for a man having a medical episode inside a Walgreens bathroom.
The man exited the pharmacy bathroom and was detained, police said.
Police said the man became unresponsive from the “medical episode."
Officers uncuffed the man and rendered medical aid. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will conduct an internal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.