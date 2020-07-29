LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police detectives were on scene of a homicide in the east valley Tuesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded about 9 p.m. on July 28 to 6009 Clark Street, near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
