LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 5200 block of Tropicana Avenue near south Decatur Boulevard around 8:51 p.m. Officers taped a scene near the entrance to Charlie Frias Park.
Police are expected to provide an update later this morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
