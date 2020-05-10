LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a homicide in the east valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were on scene at 361 N. Nellis Boulevard (Emerald Springs Apartments), near Stewart Avenue.
No other information was immediately released. Spencer was expected to provide an update to media at 7 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Keeping hood rats room temperature 🤒 kinda day ! Low life criminal area !
