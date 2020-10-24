LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the east valley Saturday night.
About 7 p.m. on October 24, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Marlin Avenue, near Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road.
Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed they were on scene of a homicide investigation.
Details weren't immediately available.
Avoid the area and check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.