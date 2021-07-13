LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
A man was found shot in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue just after 10 a.m., police said. He died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
