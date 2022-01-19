LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly incident near the North Las Vegas Airport on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Police didn't provide details of the incident, but says a victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. A person of interest was detained.
More details were expected from LVMPD on Thursday morning.
