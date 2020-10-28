LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a second overnight homicide Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide happened at 2068 N. Nellis Boulevard, near E. Lake Mead Boulevard in the east valley.
Additional details of the incident weren't immediately available. Police said they would provide additional details later Wednesday morning.
The incident was the third of three deadly events overnight in the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas police shot and killed a shooting suspect near Pecos and Carey late Thursday night. Police also said a hostage situation led to a murder-suicide near Flamingo and US 95 overnight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.