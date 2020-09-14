LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said homicide detectives were responding to an incident in the east valley Monday night.
About 11:30 p.m. on September 14, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Raymond Spencer said the scene was an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Mountain Vista, near Twain Avenue.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
