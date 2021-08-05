LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's homicide division said they are investigating a death near downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday night.
About 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 4, police were called to the area of Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road to a report of a male body found on a sidewalk.
Police said the death took place on Maryland Parkway near Bonanza Road.
No one has been taken into custody at this point and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.