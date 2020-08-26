LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide late Wednesday night.
Officers were near the 7-Eleven store at Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road about 11:30 p.m. on August 26, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Raymond Spencer.
Details were not immediately released. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
