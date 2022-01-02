LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were conducting a homicide investigation early Sunday morning.
Police received a call around 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 2 regarding an incident near Industrial Road and Chicago Avenue just northwest of the Stratosphere casino.
Chicago Avenue was closed while police investigated.
No further details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
