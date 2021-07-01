LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard.
About 9:48 a.m. near the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, police responded to a report of a victim suffering from gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will provide an update at 12:15 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
