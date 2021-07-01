LVMPD SHOOTING OAKEY

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

 (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard.

About 9:48 a.m. near the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, police responded to a report of a victim suffering from gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will provide an update at 12:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

