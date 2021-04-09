LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers, along with firefighters from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a cardiac arrest around 1 p.m. in the area of Dunphy Court, which is near south Durango and Westcliff Drive.
Firefighters located a white male adult dead inside a home, police said.
The man is believed to be in his 40s and suffered multiple injuries, police said.
According to officers, the preliminary investigation revealed that a person tried to cover up the crime scene with a fire.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man killed once next of kin has been notified.
If the public has any information regarding the investigation they are urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
