LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.
The call came in about 4:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve near E. Desert Inn Road and S. Hollywood Boulevard.
Additional details were expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
