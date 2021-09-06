LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide late Sunday night.
On Sept. 5 around 10:43 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen saying that a person was shot at the intersection of West Atwood Avenue and Winterhaven Street near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
Police said they found an adult male victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.
According to police, detectives' investigation found that an unknown vehicle was seen leaving the area immediately after the victim was shot.
This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
