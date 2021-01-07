LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston and Lamb.
According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 4700 Block of East Charleston, which is near Charleston and Lamb Boulevard.
Officers found a man in a nearby parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The suspect was seen leaving the area and is described as Black male adult, police said.
Police are still investigating and advise the public to avoid the area for several more hours.
