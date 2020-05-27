LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Wednesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were investigating at 6255 W. Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. on May 27.
No additional details were released. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.