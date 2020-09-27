LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Sunday morning.
About 2:45 p.m. on September 27, Lt. Ray Spencer with the department said the investigation was taking place at Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
Details of the homicide were not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
