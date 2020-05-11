LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the southeast valley on Monday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were on scene near Gateway Road and Rawhide Street, near Hacienda Avenue and Sandhill Road.
Lt. Ray Spencer said the scene was on the 5500 block of Gateway Drive. Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. on May 11 to a report of a man down on the sidewalk. The caller heard commotion, and when they went to investigate, they found a man in his late 40s or early 50s bleeding on the ground.
Spencer said it was apparent the man was in a fight of some sort, though the precise cause of his injuries weren't initially known. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They had no witnesses or suspects by 8:30 p.m., Spencer said. Detectives were canvassing the area for video.
Anyone with information was urged to call LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
