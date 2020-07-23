LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a homicide in the south valley overnight Thursday.
Lt. Ray Spencer alerted media about 1 a.m. on July 23 of the investigation on the 4800 block of Richmar Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
A press briefing was expected between 1:30 and 2 a.m. More details would be available after the department's public information office opens at 8 a.m.
Avoid the area and check back for updates.
