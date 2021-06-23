LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer said about 10:45 p.m. on June 23 the investigation was taking place in the 8900 block of Jaquita Avenue, near Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road.
Details of the investigation were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
