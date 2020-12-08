LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police have responded to the 4900 block of Ronan Drive near Stewart Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard.
The department announced that it will hold a press conference to brief media on the details of the investigation.
The media briefing will be livestreamed on FOX5's Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.