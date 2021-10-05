LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the northeast valley on Tuesday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, police were investigating in the 2050 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
Additional details of the investigation were expected at 9 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.