LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Saturday night.
About 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 2, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said they were investigating on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Boulevard.
More details were expected about 11:30 p.m. Check back for updates.
