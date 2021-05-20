LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Thursday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Center Drive, which is near north Pecos Road and east Charleston Boulevard on May 20, for a death related incident.
Police are expected to provide more details later this evening.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.