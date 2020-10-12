LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they're investigating a homicide in the east valley Monday night.
According to police, detectives were on scene on the 5400 block of Club House Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, just after 6 p.m. on October 12.
Details of the incident were expected about 9:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
